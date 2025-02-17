Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Trimble by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

