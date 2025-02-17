Truist Financial Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $19.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy’s Trading Down 3.1 %

WEN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,503 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 766,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.