Ultra Clean (UCTT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $559.19 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UCTT stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

