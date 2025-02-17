Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 104,599 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,599 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

FBRT opened at $13.21 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 90.45, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.17%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

