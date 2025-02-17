Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 120,718 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.48.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,749.51. The trade was a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares in the company, valued at $6,817.14. This trade represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.