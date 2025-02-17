Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 64,314 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.33 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

View Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.