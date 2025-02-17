Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 712 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after acquiring an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.