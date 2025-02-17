Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,385 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 305.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 1,161,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,564,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.5% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

