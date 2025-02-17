Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saia by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $487.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.16 and a 200-day moving average of $464.32. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Saia from $561.00 to $544.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,318. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.