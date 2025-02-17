Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,331 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,164,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 297,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

LFUS opened at $246.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.73 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.