Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 78,740 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,168,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

