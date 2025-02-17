Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,682,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 216,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,993 shares in the last quarter.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
NYSE LAC opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lithium Americas Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
