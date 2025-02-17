Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,682,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 216,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,993 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

