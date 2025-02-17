Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,324 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 17.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,010,000 after purchasing an additional 452,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,563,000 after purchasing an additional 168,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 11.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 949,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101,123 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $65.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 88.42%.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.