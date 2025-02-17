Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,985,000 after purchasing an additional 111,331 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 502,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

