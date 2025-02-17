Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 237,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

