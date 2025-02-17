Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $13,348,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $3,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM stock opened at $177.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $178.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.