Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.28 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $19,786,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Mizuho increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,318.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,249.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,196.00. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,968 shares of company stock worth $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

