Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.56 Million Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,870 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Two Harbors Investment worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,225.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 174,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,099.36. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

