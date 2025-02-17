Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 359.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 250,517 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.