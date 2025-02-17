Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.93 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $152.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.79 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.