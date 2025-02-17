Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Veralto by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO opened at $98.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

