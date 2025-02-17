Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.64 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after purchasing an additional 169,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $169.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

