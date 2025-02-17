Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $155.01 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

