Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 60.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $213.82 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

