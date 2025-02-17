Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

