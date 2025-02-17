Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CM opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6912 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.