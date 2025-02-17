Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Moderna by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.