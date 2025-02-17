Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,238 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 572,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 548,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 482,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,684,000 after acquiring an additional 399,034 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

ED stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

