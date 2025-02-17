Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 136 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,694,000 after acquiring an additional 899,960 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 830.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,378.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 80,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

