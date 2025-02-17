Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,839 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $449.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.56 and a 200-day moving average of $465.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

