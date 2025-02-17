Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,027 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $340.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Baird R W downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

