Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2,000.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $22,827.10. This trade represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,635 shares of company stock valued at $377,108 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

