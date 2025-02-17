Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Ready Capital worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 287,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 150,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 195,663 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 657,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of RC stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.43.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
