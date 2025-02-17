Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5,091.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

