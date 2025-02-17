Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 144 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $288.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 84.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $302.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.53.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

