Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,493 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,038,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,632,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,127,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,511,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,770,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 696,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,471,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

YUM opened at $147.80 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.