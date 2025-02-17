Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,955 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $285.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.58 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

