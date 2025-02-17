Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,586 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $373.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.71. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.