Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 309 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.14 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.