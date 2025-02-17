Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,098 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 428,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $226.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
