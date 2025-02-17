Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,206 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,547,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

