Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,790 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Insmed worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Insmed Trading Up 0.8 %

Insmed stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 495,135 shares of company stock worth $38,409,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

