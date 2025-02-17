Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 865 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $107.17 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

