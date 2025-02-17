Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $8.10 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 81.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Paylocity by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,387.56. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $2,150,793.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,885,561.50. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,208 shares of company stock worth $23,237,144 over the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $216.96 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.94 and a 200-day moving average of $184.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

