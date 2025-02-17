Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,252 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

