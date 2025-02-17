Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vericel by 214.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 40.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,108 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,700. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,545.12. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,356,072. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 951.66 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

