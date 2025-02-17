Veris Residential (VRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.98 on Monday. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

