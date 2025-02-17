Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veru by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veru alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Veru Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.54.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 92.88% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

(Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.