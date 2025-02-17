Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $223.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.25. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

