Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 713.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after buying an additional 108,626 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.